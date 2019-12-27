Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Available for Week 17
Prescott (shoulder) was a limited participant in Friday's practice, but he won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Redskins, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Per Todd Archer of ESPN.com, Prescott didn't throw Friday, but he apparently fit in enough work behind the scenes to upgrade to limited participation after registering "DNPs" on the Cowboys' first practice reports of Week 17. Based on the fact that Prescott isn't even listed as questionable for the regular-season finale, the Cowboys are apparently content to let the quarterback play through the sprained AC joint in his throwing shoulder with a potential playoff berth on the line. The Cowboys need a win and an Eagles loss to the Giants to take home the NFC title, so expect Prescott to remain on the field Sunday until the outcome of either game is decided. In addition to being impacted by the shoulder injury, Prescott could make to make do without star left tackle Tyron Smith (back), who is questionable after failing to practice Wednesday through Friday.
More News
-
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Not spotted throwing•
-
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Limited at best Friday•
-
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Logs 'DNP' in Thursday's session•
-
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Set for another light workout•
-
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Logs DNP in practice•
-
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Shut down in tough loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Week 17 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a championship Week 17 for Fantasy survivors, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily...
-
Biggest questions for every NFC team
Will Cam Newton, Jameis Winston or David Johnson be on new rosters in 2020? Might Dallas and...
-
Biggest questions for every AFC team
Are we at the end of an era for Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger and Philip Rivers? Where will...
-
Week 17 news and notes
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 17, including...
-
Year-end review, early 2020 preview
The Fantasy Football Today team reviews the 2019 season with lessons learned, and gives a sneak...