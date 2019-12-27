Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Available for Week 17

Prescott (shoulder) was a limited participant in Friday's practice, but he won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Redskins, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Per Todd Archer of ESPN.com, Prescott didn't throw Friday, but he apparently fit in enough work behind the scenes to upgrade to limited participation after registering "DNPs" on the Cowboys' first practice reports of Week 17. Based on the fact that Prescott isn't even listed as questionable for the regular-season finale, the Cowboys are apparently content to let the quarterback play through the sprained AC joint in his throwing shoulder with a potential playoff berth on the line. The Cowboys need a win and an Eagles loss to the Giants to take home the NFC title, so expect Prescott to remain on the field Sunday until the outcome of either game is decided. In addition to being impacted by the shoulder injury, Prescott could make to make do without star left tackle Tyron Smith (back), who is questionable after failing to practice Wednesday through Friday.