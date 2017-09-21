Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Avoids Week 3 injury report
Prescott (ankle) wasn't listed on the Cowboys' injury report Thursday, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Both owner Jerry Jones and head coach Jason Garrett expressed optimism regarding Prescott after he emerged from Sunday's beatdown in Denver with an ankle injury, and the quarterback backed up their comments with no restrictions in the first practice of the week. Even if Prescott's mobility is compromised somewhat Monday at Arizona, Ezekiel Elliott is unlikely to post back-to-back duds, bringing back some stability to the offense.
