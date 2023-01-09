Prescott completed 14 of 37 passes for 128 yards and a touchdown with an interception in Sunday's 26-6 loss to the Commanders. He added 16 rushing yards on six carries.

The Cowboys came into the game with a small chance to claim the NFC East title and maybe even secure the top seed in the conference with a win, but instead the entire offense -- Prescott included -- delivered maybe its worst performance of the season. The quarterback wraps up the regular season with 2,860 passing yards and a 23:15 TD:INT over 12 games, having thrown an interception in seven straight games, and Dallas' 12-win campaign seems to be in serious danger of ending in a playoff one-and-done in the wild-card round against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.