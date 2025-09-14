Prescott completed 38 of 52 passes for 361 yards and two touchdowns with one interception in Sunday's 40-37 overtime win over the Giants. He added 17 rushing yards on three carries.

It was Prescott's highest yardage total since Week 3 of last season, when he fired up 379 yards in a loss to the Ravens. The veteran QB rebounded in a big way from a quiet Week 1 effort, but the Cowboys' defensive issues may require him to continue putting the ball in the air a lot more often than expected. Prescott could be poised for another big performance in Week 3 against a Bears defense that just got torched for five passing TDs by Jared Goff and the Lions.