Prescott completed 21 of 30 passes for 261 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions in Thursday's 28-20 win over the Giants.

He also added four rushing yards on two carries. It was a tale of two halves for Prescott -- he got picked off twice before halftime as the Giants built a 13-7 lead, before being nearly perfect over the final two quarters and tossing two TDs to Dalton Schultz to fuel the comeback. Prescott has thrown multiple touchdowns in four straight games, giving him plenty of momentum heading into a Week 13 clash with the Colts.