Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Bothered by throwing shoulder
Prescott (finger) will be limited in Wednesday's practice due to a right shoulder injury he picked up during the first half of Sunday's 44-21 win over the Rams, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Prescott injured his right index finger the previous week in a loss to the Bears, but neither issue seems to pose much threat to his availability for a crucial Week 16 matchup with the Eagles. Coach Jason Garrett said Prescott won't do much throwing at Wednesday's practice but is "fully expected to play" Sunday in Philadelphia. The quarterback seemed fine in the Week 15 blowout victory, completing 15 of 23 passes for 212 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
