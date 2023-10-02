Prescott completed 28 of 34 passes for 261 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions in Sunday's 38-3 win over the Patriots.

Coming off of a disappointing Week 3 performance, Prescott bounced back to carve up the New England defense with an efficient effort. His overall numbers were ultimately limited due to the blowout nature of the game, and because Dallas managed two defensive touchdowns. Though it was a positive outcome for his team, Prescott now has only one multi-touchdown performance through four contests this season, and he'll face a tough 49ers' defense in Week 5.