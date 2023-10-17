Prescott completed 21 of 30 passes for 272 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions in the Cowboys' 20-17 win over the Chargers on Monday night. He also rushed seven times for 40 yards and another score.

Prescott shook off the sting of a three-interception tally in Week 5 against the fearsome 49ers defense to put together a season-high passing yardage total. The veteran signal-caller also posted a season-best rushing yardage tally while recording his first regular-season touchdown on the ground since Week 8 of last season on an 18-yard run in the first quarter. Prescott also led a game-winning 14-play drive late in the fourth quarter, a march that was preceded by a two-yard touchdown pass to Brandin Cooks earlier in the period. Prescott heads into the Week 7 bye with some momentum and will next face the Rams in a Week 8 home matchup on Sunday, Oct. 29.