Prescott completed 31 of 40 pass attempts for 319 yards and three touchdowns while taking his only carry for a two-yard touchdown in Sunday's 40-40 tie against the Packers.

Prescott broke out of his early-season slump in a big way, matching his passing touchdown total through his previous three games in one fell swoop. The 31-year-old even added a rare rushing touchdown on a designed run from in close for his fourth score of the contest. The loss of star receiver CeeDee Lamb (ankle) certainly hurts Prescott's stock for as long as his top option remains out. That said, Prescott also proved that he is nowhere near washed up with Sunday's monster fantasy output. Managers with restored faith in Dallas' signal-caller will be rolling him out against the Jets in Week 5.