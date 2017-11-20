Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Bullied by Eagles
Prescott completed 18 of 31 passes for 145 yards and three interceptions during Sunday's 37-9 loss to the Eagles. He also carried twice for 10 yards while losing one fumble.
It was an ugly day for the Cowboys. Prescott -- accompanied by a leaky offensive line sans 2016 All Pro tackle Tyron Smith (groin) -- was square in the center of the team's offensive struggles. His three interceptions mark the most he's thrown in a single game throughout Prescott's young career but aren't the only turnovers he committed Sunday, as Prescott also had a fumble that was returned for a touchdown. Perhaps the offense is struggling to find an identity in life without Ezekiel Elliott (suspension) but, with Elliott or not, Prescott still needs to avoid costly turnovers for Dallas to contend with the league's best. He'll seemingly have more time to make better decisions whenever Smith returns. Regardless, the Mississippi State product will look to get back on track Thursday against a Chargers secondary allowing just 6.6 yards per pass attempt, the seventh-lowest figure in the league.
