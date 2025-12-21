Prescott completed 21 of 30 passes for 244 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 34-17 loss to the Chargers. He added 14 rushing yards on two carries.

The veteran quarterback led the Cowboys to points on their first three drives, hitting Ryan Flournoy (knee) for a TD in the first quarter and finding George Pickens for a 38-yard score in the second, but the Chargers defense shut him down the rest of the way. With Dallas already eliminated from the playoffs, Joe Milton took over at QB for the team's final two possessions, and he could sub in for Prescott more frequently over the final two weeks. Prescott will still take a strong 28:10 TD:INT on the season into a Week 17 clash with the Commanders.