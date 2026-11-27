Prescott completed 19 of 28 passes for 291 yards and two touchdowns with one interception in Thursday's 39-38 loss to the Eagles. He added 19 yards and a TD on two carries.

The Cowboys held a 28-10 lead at the half and were up 38-24 early in the fourth quarter, but another abysmal effort by the defense and special teams squandered Prescott's third straight game producing at least three touchdowns. It was the first time since Week 8 that he'd failed to reach 300 passing yards, but the 33-year-old QB is still on course for a career-best campaign. He'll take a 27:7 TD:INT, along with three rushing scores, into a much tougher Week 13 tilt against the Seahawks.