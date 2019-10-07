Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Career-high passing yards in loss

Prescott completed 27 of 44 passes for a career-high 463 yards and two touchdowns with three interceptions in Sunday's 34-24 loss to the Packers.

He also gained 27 rushing yards on four carries. After the Cowboys failed to score a point in the first half, Prescott came out firing after the break but ran out of time in his comeback attempt. It's the first time in his career he's lost a game in which he threw for more than 275 yards, and the three picks also tied his prior career-worst performance. Prescott will look to put together a cleaner line next week on the road against a battered Jets defense.