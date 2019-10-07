Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Career-high passing yards in loss
Prescott completed 27 of 44 passes for a career-high 463 yards and two touchdowns with three interceptions in Sunday's 34-24 loss to the Packers.
He also gained 27 rushing yards on four carries. After the Cowboys failed to score a point in the first half, Prescott came out firing after the break but ran out of time in his comeback attempt. It's the first time in his career he's lost a game in which he threw for more than 275 yards, and the three picks also tied his prior career-worst performance. Prescott will look to put together a cleaner line next week on the road against a battered Jets defense.
More News
-
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Fails to score in loss•
-
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Accounts for three touchdowns•
-
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Throws three TD passes•
-
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Perfect beginning to season•
-
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Playing on despite no extension•
-
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Tosses TD pass before exiting•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 6 Early Waivers: New star in Big D
Michael Gallup returned from knee surgery and looked better than ever Sunday. If he's out there...
-
Week 5 Injuries: Watkins, Hilton in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: It's breakout time
David Montgomery's workload has been building, but the production hasn't been there. That changes...
-
Week 5 RB Preview: Crowded in KC
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 5 including what to do with...
-
Week 5 QB Preview: Sit Goff at Seattle
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 5, including...
-
WR Preview: Vikes in trouble
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 5 including...