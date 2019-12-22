Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Checks out well in throwing session

Prescott was able to throw downfield with no apparent limitations during a workout Saturday, leaving the Cowboys optimistic his sprained right shoulder won't be an issue in Sunday's game against the Eagles, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.

Prescott has been banged up since Week 14, nursing a sprained left hand and an injured right index finger in addition to the shoulder issue. Though the Cowboys restricted his reps in practice this week on account of the shoulder injury, Prescott enters the all-important Week 16 contest minus a designation. His ability to throw Saturday without any apparent discomfort should embolden Prescott's fantasy managers, especially while the signal-caller takes aim at an Eagles pass defense that has surrendered 26 touchdowns through the air this season, ranking tied for 23rd in the NFL.