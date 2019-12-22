Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Checks out well in throwing session
Prescott was able to throw downfield with no apparent limitations during a workout Saturday, leaving the Cowboys optimistic his sprained right shoulder won't be an issue in Sunday's game against the Eagles, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.
Prescott has been banged up since Week 14, nursing a sprained left hand and an injured right index finger in addition to the shoulder issue. Though the Cowboys restricted his reps in practice this week on account of the shoulder injury, Prescott enters the all-important Week 16 contest minus a designation. His ability to throw Saturday without any apparent discomfort should embolden Prescott's fantasy managers, especially while the signal-caller takes aim at an Eagles pass defense that has surrendered 26 touchdowns through the air this season, ranking tied for 23rd in the NFL.
More News
-
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Cleared to play•
-
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Throwing during practice•
-
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: May not throw Friday•
-
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Officially limited in practice•
-
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Not throwing again Thursday•
-
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Limited in practice Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 16 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 16.
-
Week 16 injuries: Minny issue
Mike Boone, Fantasy Football hero?! Dave Richard keeps tabs on the latest with the Vikings...
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 16 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 16 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a championship Week 16 for Fantasy survivors, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily...