Prescott (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay, Jori Epstein of USA Today reports.
Prescott returned to full participation Friday after a limited practice Thursday. The Cowboys did some tests on his surgically repaired ankle and are confident there aren't any structural issues, per Epstein, but it's nonetheless possible this limits Prescott's mobility Sunday night. He'll face a veteran Tampa defense, and Prescott also will be without WR Michael Gallup (knee) or LT Tyron Smith (knee).
