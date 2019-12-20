Play

Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Cleared to play

Prescott (shoulder) won't have an injury designation for Sunday's game at Philadelphia, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Despite being limited at each practice this week, Prescott has been cleared to make the start in a game that likely will decide the winner of the NFC East. He didn't do any throwing Wednesday or Thursday, and his activity at Friday's practice seems to have been limited to lobbing some short passes during position drills, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports. While his active/inactive status is no longer a concern, it's fair to wonder if Prescott will be able to play at his usual level Sunday afternoon. Fantasy managers wouldn't be wrong for erring on the side of caution if they have reasonable lineup alternatives to replace Prescott or his pass catchers.

