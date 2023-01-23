Prescott completed 23 of 37 pass attempts for 206 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in Sunday's 19-12 divisional-round loss to San Francisco.

Prescott reverted to his turnover-prone self after dominating the Buccaneers in the wild-card round last week, throwing two untimely first-half interceptions that hamstrung his team in a tight contest. The 29-year-old added 22 rushing yards on four attempts, but he was unable to extend his playoff streak of scoring both a passing and a rushing touchdown in the loss. Prescott finished the regular season with 2,860 passing yards and 23 touchdowns in the 12 games he was healthy enough to start, but his career-high 15 interceptions were alarming for a veteran quarterback with his track record. The Cowboys' franchise quarterback is under contract through the 2025 season, so this core will look to regroup and return as contenders in 2023.