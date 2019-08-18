Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Completes all five pass attempts

Prescott completed five of five pass attempts for 64 yards during Saturday's 14-10 win over the Rams.

Prescott didn't miss a throw for the second straight exhibition contest, leading his team on an impressive 97-yard touchdown drive before taking a seat for the remainder of the night. He connected with five different pass catchers and finished averaging a healthy 12.8 yards per attempt. Prescott hasn't received his desired contract extension, but there's still time to get it done before Week 1. He'll likely get more snaps in next Saturday's preseason game against the Titans.