Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Completes all four passes

Prescott went 4-for-4 with 23 passing yards during Saturday's preseason opener against the 49ers.

Although Prescott played just one drive, there was plenty to talk about, including a nice connection with Michael Gallup, a pass interference call on a deep ball to the latter on the next play, and a completion to himself in the red zone. He exited the game after his team settled for a field goal and was done for the day. Prescott is facing a potential challenge in the absence of Ezekiel Elliott, which could allow him to flourish in a revamped offense with the best group of pass-catchers he's ever had at his disposal. He'll play deeper into the game next Saturday against the Rams.

