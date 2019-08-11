Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Completes all four passes
Prescott went 4-for-4 with 23 passing yards during Saturday's preseason opener against the 49ers.
Although Prescott played just one drive, there was plenty to talk about, including a nice connection with Michael Gallup, a pass interference call on a deep ball to the latter on the next play, and a completion to himself in the red zone. He exited the game after his team settled for a field goal and was done for the day. Prescott is facing a potential challenge in the absence of Ezekiel Elliott, which could allow him to flourish in a revamped offense with the best group of pass-catchers he's ever had at his disposal. He'll play deeper into the game next Saturday against the Rams.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football prep: Auction strategy
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Wilson
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football tiers: RB3 breakdown
The SportsLine Projection Model reveals Fantasy football tiers for the major skill positio...
-
Fantasy: Preseason Week 1 wrap
Who's standing out this preseason? Who's not? Dave Richard watches and analyzes everything...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Jeffery busts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Is Brown's retirement threat serious?
As his feet heal, Antonio Brown threatens to retire because he's not allowed to use his old...