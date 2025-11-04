Prescott completed 24 of 39 passes for 250 yards with a touchdown and an interception while adding four rushes for 34 yards in the Cowboys' 27-17 loss to the Cardinals on Monday night.

Prescott took just two sacks against the Broncos in Week 8 but was pressured quite often in the loss, and the Cardinals then were much more successful getting home Monday night while racking up five sacks. The porous protection was particularly disappointing considering center Cooper Beebe returned from an ankle injury to anchor the Cowboys' offensive line, although Prescott was at least able to bounce back from the season-low-tying 188 yards he'd thrown for against Denver. The veteran signal-caller's one touchdown toss went to Ryan Flournoy from five yards out early in the fourth quarter, and Prescott's rushing yardage total qualified as a new season high. Prescott and his teammates will now have a Week 10 bye to regroup before returning to action with a Week 11 road matchup against the Raiders on Monday night, Nov. 17.