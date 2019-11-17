Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Continues stellar play vs. Lions

Prescott completed 29 of 46 pass attempts for 444 yards and three touchdowns Sunday against the Lions. He also carried six times for 18 yards in the 35-27 win.

Prescott averaged an impressive 9.7 yards per attempt as he eclipsed the 400-yard mark for the second time this season. He completed touchdown passes to Tony Pollard, Randall Cobb and Ezekiel Elliott while boosting his TD:INT to 9:2 over the last three games. Prescott is playing at an elite level, and although next Sunday's matchup with the Patriots will present some unique challenges, he's still worthy of fantasy consideration as the orchestrator of one of the NFL's best offenses.