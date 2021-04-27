Coach Mike McCarthy said Prescott is making progress in his recovery from a season-ending right ankle injury, Rob Phillips of the Cowboys' official site reports. "He's throwing now, doing footwork drills. He's made a lot of progress," McCarthy noted.

When he suffered the compound fracture and dislocation in Week 5 of last season, Prescott was leading the NFL in passing with 1,856 passing yards to go with nine touchdowns and four interceptions through nearly five contests. Once surgery was ordered up on the same day, he entered the rehab process, which included a second procedure in December, walking on an anti-gravity treadmill and in a pool in January and the aforementioned footwork drills in April. The Cowboys are aiming for Prescott to be healthy and ready for training camp.