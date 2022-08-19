Prescott is having the best training camp of his career according to Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports. "I thought he's had his best camp that I've seen him have since he's been a Cowboy," Jones said this week. "Velocity, his accuracy, the whole thing. Obviously, as the quarterbacks get older, they get better. The good ones do. They get better every year. There's no question in my mind, I think he's had his best training camp he's ever had."

The quarterback is also fully healthy for the first time in a couple years, which undoubtedly helps, but Prescott appears to be showing some further skill growth in camp as well. The Dallas receiving corps is currently missing both Michael Gallup (knee) and James Washington (foot), while CeeDee Lamb (toe) is a little banged up too, so Prescott likely won't get a chance to fully demonstrate he's taken a step forward until the regular season even if he does see action in the Cowboys' remaining preseason games. Once all his main targets are healthy though, he could be poised for another elite run like he had at the beginning of 2021.