Getting Prescott signed to a long-term deal is the Cowboys' top offseason priority according to executive vice president Stephen Jones, Mike Fisher of Sports Illustrated reports.

"(It's) certainly at the top" of the team's to-do list, Jones said Monday on 105.3 The Fan. With the Cowboys' season officially over after Sunday's loss to the Giants, negotiations on a long-term contract can resume at any time, and both Stephen and his father, owner/GM Jerry Jones, have repeatedly insisted Prescott is their quarterback of the future. That said, the QB played last season under the franchise tag because the two sides couldn't agree on the length of a new deal, as Prescott and his camp wanted one that made him a free agent a year sooner than what Dallas was offering. Prior to his season-ending ankle injury in Week 5, the 27-year-old was only improving his bargaining position with an explosive start to the campaign that had him on pace for nearly 6,000 passing yards. Assuming Prescott is a Cowboy again in 2021, he should have all the key pieces of the offense back around him -- including offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who received a long-term extension of his own over the weekend -- and the only thing standing between Prescott and another huge statistical season might be improvement from a Dallas defense that was among the worst units in the NFL in 2020.