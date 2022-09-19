Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said Prescott (thumb) could be back as early as Week 4 against the Commanders or Week 5 against the Rams, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Prescott won't play in Week 3 against the Giants, but he could be back soon after that. According to Jones, Prescott's recovery has been going extremely well so far, as the quarterback experienced minimal swelling after having surgery on his thumb.