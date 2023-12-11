Prescott completed 24 of 39 pass attempts for 271 yards and two touchdowns while adding 11 rushing yards on three attempts in Sunday's 33-13 win over the Eagles.

Prescott's only blemish in the box score was a lost fumble off of a strip sack that resulted in the Eagles' lone touchdown on Sunday Night Football. The Cowboys had built enough of a lead that his turnover didn't threaten the final lopsided result. The 30-year-old otherwise cruised against a defense that usually gives opposing quarterbacks fits, uncharacteristically taking the top off Philadelphia's coverage on several deep completions. Prescott has been rolling since returning from Dallas' Week 7 bye, averaging 310.3 passing yards with multiple touchdowns thrown in all seven starts during that span. The red-hot quarterback met little resistance against the first opponent of a brutal four-week schedule, with a road matchup against the Bills representing the second challenge next Sunday.