The Cowboys have restructured Prescott's contract, a move that saves the franchise about $22 million against its 2023 salary cap, Nick Eatman of the team's official site reports.

The report adds that guard Zack Martin also had his deal restructured, with the contract conversions designed to get the Cowboys under the NFL salary cap ahead of free agency. Prescott is coming off a 2022 season in which he logged 2,860 passing yards to go along with 23 touchdowns and a career-high 15 interceptions in 12 games.