Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Dealing with hip injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Prescott is dealing with a minor hip injury that may limit his practice participation this week, Patrik Walker of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer said Prescott suffered the injury during Monday's win at Las Vegas. It doesn't sound like anything that will prevent the QB from playing this Sunday against the Eagles, but he may not handle his usual practice workload.
