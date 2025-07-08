Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Declares himself fully healthy
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Prescott (hamstring) said Tuesday that he is fully healthy and will be a full participant at the start of training camp, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Prescott will have a checkup with team doctors ahead of training camp, but he says he's as healthy as can be headed into his 10th NFL season. The veteran quarterback was an on-field participant at OTAs earlier in the spring but hadn't yet been cleared for contact, so it's no surprise to see him nearing 100 percent with training camp opening up later this month. Prescott underwent surgery to repair a partial avulsion of his right hamstring back in November. He's currently coming off the board as a fringe QB1 in early fantasy drafts.
