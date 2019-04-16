Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Discussing extension

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said the team is in active discussions with Prescott for a contract extension, Kate Hairopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.

With defensive end Demarcus Lawrence locked up, Prescott and Amari Cooper are next in line for extensions, followed by Ezekiel Elliott. The 25-year-old quarterback hasn't quite delivered on the promise of his rookie season, but he does provide durability (zero missed games), a winning record (32-16), rushing ability (18 touchdowns) and respectable passing efficiency (66.1 completion percentage, 7.4 yards per attempt). There's also a reasonable expectation for improvement in 2019, with Cooper spending a full season in Dallas and Randall Cobb replacing Cole Beasley (Bills) in the slot. On the other hand, Prescott was charged with 56 sacks and 12 fumbles in 2018, despite playing behind a solid offensive line. His decision-making under pressure is still a major issue.

