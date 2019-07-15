Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Discussing new contract

Prescott and the Cowboys exchanged initial extension offers before the end of the team's offseason program, Jori Epstein of USA Today reports.

Prescott and Amari Cooper are entering contract seasons, while Ezekiel Elliott is under team control through 2020 thanks to the fifth-year option for first-round picks. The young quarterback said it's viable for each player to rank near the top of his position in contract value, noting how the NFL salary cap consistently has risen in recent years (six straight seasons with an increase of at least $10 million). Prescott is correct in his belief, but that doesn't mean it will be an easy process to figure out the details of the respective contracts. The Cowboys didn't have any holdouts from mandatory minicamp in June.