Prescott (thumb) was seen doing cord work on the sidelines during Wednesday's practice, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

While the quarterback is staying in shape, the fact that he wasn't seen doing any throwing suggests his return to the lineup isn't imminent. Per the Dallas Morning News, Prescott's thumb fracture is still healing and isn't strong enough to grip and throw a football with high velocity. The earliest he could return to the lineup is Week 6 against the Eagles, but he will need to show significant progress soon to make that happen.