Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Dominates 49ers on Sunday
Prescott completed 16 of 25 passes for 234 yards and three touchdowns to go with four rushes for 26 yards and another touchdown in Sunday's 40-10 win over San Francisco.
It was the second-year quarterback's third straight week with three passing touchdowns. He put on a clinic against the overmatched 49ers defense, and his teammates consistently made plays around him, highlighted by Ezekiel Elliott's 72-yard catch-and-run touchdown in the third quarter. The Mississippi State product has a pretty favorable schedule coming up, starting at Washington in Week 8.
