Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Downplays hand issue
Prescott, who was officially diagnosed with a bruised right hand during the second quarter of Thursday's 38-14 win over the Redskins, doesn't believe the injury will present any issues going forward, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports. "It just swelled up," Prescott said of his hand. "I was fine. Got great trainers and doctors, wrapped it up, fixed it up, and we're good to go."
Prescott hurt his hand on an option toss play, but stayed in the contest for the remainder of the drive before receiving treatment on the sideline. While the Cowboys defense was on the field, Prescott underwent X-rays on the hand that came back negative, and received added time to heal up when Ryan Switzer returned a punt 83 yards for a touchdown. Prescott played the rest of the offensive snaps during the win, finishing the game with 102 passing yards, two touchdowns and 28 rushing yards on five carries. Prescott was still sporting a wrap on the hand in the locker room after the contest, but assuming he's able to put in a full practice when the Cowboys reconvene early next week, he'll likely be left off the Week 14 injury report.
