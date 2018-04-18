Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Drops weight over winter

Prescott said Tuesday that he has lost about 10 pounds since the end of last season, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Listed at 6-foot-2 and 238 pounds, Prescott doesn't consider this to be a significant change, noting that he always drops a little bit of weight during the offseason and plans to get back to around 230 to 235 pounds by Week 1. The more relevant offseason change occurred in the Dallas wideout group, with the team swapping out Dez Bryant and Brice Butler for Allen Hurns and Deonte Thompson. While it may be a clear downgrade in terms of reputation, Prescott and Bryant rarely seemed to be on the same page last season, as evidenced by the veteran wideout's feeble mark of 6.3 yards per target. With Bryant out the door and Terrance Williams recovering from foot surgery, the Cowboys will likely add at least one wide receiver in the upcoming draft, possibly as early as the first round. Prescott kept fantasy owners reasonably happy with 22 passing touchdowns, six rushing touchdowns and 357 rushing yards last season, but his completion percentage (62.9), yards per attempt (6.8) and interceptions (13) all represented massive steps back from his rookie-year marks (67.8 percent, 8.0 YPA and four picks).