Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Earns endorsement from Jerry Jones
Owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday on his weekly radio show that Prescott remains the Cowboys' starting quarterback both this season and for the foreseeable future, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News. "Listen, Dak is the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys," Jones said. "He's young and he's going to get extended."
After a highly impressive rookie campaign in which he displaced the since-retired Tony Romo as the No. 1 signal-caller, Prescott has regressed over the subsequent season and a half. Through eight games in 2018, Prescott has already turned the ball more often (five interceptions, four lost fumbles) than he did while starting throughout his rookie season (four interceptions, four lost fumbles). Two of those turnovers came in Monday's game against the Titans, with the Cowboys taking a 28-14 loss in that contest to drop their record to 3-5 for the season. Though the Cowboys now appear on track to miss the playoffs for the second consecutive year under Prescott's stewardship, the 25-year-old is still a major bargain as a passable NFL starting quarterback on a rookie deal. He'll be less valuable once his contract expires after the 2019 season, but based on Jones' comments, it sounds like the Cowboys intend to work out a new deal to keep him in the fold long term. Unless Prescott's productivity takes a dramatic turn for the worse in the second half of the season, look for the quarterback and the front office to engage on preliminary extension talks during the offseason.
