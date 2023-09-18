Prescott completed 31 of 38 passes for 255 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 30-10 win over the Jets. He added 14 rushing yards on six carries.

It was another impressive all-around performance from the Cowboys, and Prescott got in on the action by completing his first 13 pass attempts and connecting with tight ends Jake Ferguson and Luke Schoonmaker on two short TD passes in the first half. Prescott's fantasy value through two weeks has largely been dependent on just how dominant the Dallas defense has been, and he may not need to do too much again in Week 3 in a road matchup against the 0-2 Cardinals.