Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Efficient in big win over Rams
Prescott completed 15 of 23 passes for 212 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 44-21 win over the Rams. He also gained 12 rushing yards on seven carries.
The Cowboys relied on their running game to pound the Rams into submission, but Prescott was deadly when called upon, hitting Jason Witten for a 19-yard TD to open the scoring late in the first quarter and then finding a wide-open Tavon Austin in the second quarter for a 59-yard score. Prescott has fallen behind Jameis Winston in the race for the league's passing-yards crown, but he has bigger fish to fry next Sunday in Philadelphia, as a win would lock up the NFC East title for Dallas.
