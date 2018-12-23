Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Efficient in division-clinching win
Prescott completed 20 of 25 passes for 161 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions in the Cowboys' 27-20 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday. He also gained two yards and another touchdown on four rushes.
Prescott did what he had to do to keep the Cowboys ahead, flinging a four-yard touchdown pass to Michael Gallup late in the third quarter, a score preceded by a seven-yard rushing score in the first quarter that knotted the game at 7-7. The touchdown on the ground was Prescott's sixth of the campaign, while his 80.0 percent completion rate was his second in the last four contests. Prescott's passing yardage totals have been positively pedestrian the last two games (206 and 161, respectively), but his mistake-free effort Sunday proved to be enough to allow the Cowboys to clinch the NFC East. Prescott's level of participation in a Week 17 regular-season finale versus the Giants is to be determined.
