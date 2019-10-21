Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Efficient in easy win
Prescott completed 21 of 27 pass attempts for 239 yards, a touchdown and an interception in Sunday's 37-10 win over the Eagles. He added 30 yards and another score on five rush attempts.
Prescott picked apart a vulnerable Philadelphia pass defense (ranked 29th heading into Week 7), and added his third rushing touchdown of the season to put the cherry on top of a solid fantasy outing. The 26-year-old has a 3:1 TD:INT ratio against defenses ranked in the bottom half of the league (four games), compared to a 0.75:1 TD:INT ratio against those who grade in the top half (three games). Prescott will get to rest on the team's upcoming bye, but he will face a Giants passing D that actually has been worse than the Eagles' to date, making the signal-caller a strong play come Week 9.
