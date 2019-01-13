Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Efficient in losing effort
Prescott completed 20 of 32 pass attempts for 266 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 30-22 loss to the Rams. He added three rushing yards and another touchdown on two carries.
Prescott was asked to do the heavy lifting offensively with Ezekiel Elliott being contained on the ground (20 carries for 47 yards). The 25-year-old did a good job of spreading the ball around after it became apparent that the Rams wanted to key in on Amari Cooper early on. Despite his solid play, Prescott's season comes to an end. The third-year arm finished the regular season with a new career high in passing yards (3,885) with 22 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Still, his numbers pale in comparison to higher-end fantasy quarterbacks, as Prescott's real-life value far exceeds his fantasy output.
