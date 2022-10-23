Prescott completed 19 of 25 passes for 207 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions in the Cowboys' 24-6 win over the Lions on Sunday. He also netted no gain on three carries.

Prescott's highly anticipated return from his thumb fracture didn't feature many fireworks, but the star signal-caller played a clean, efficient game and relied on both his running game and defense with success. Prescott relied the most on CeeDee Lamb, Noah Brown and Dalton Schultz, sending a combined 18 targets that trio's way. Just as importantly, Prescott emerged from the game injury-free, and he should get more comfortable moving forward. His next opportunity to knock off any rust comes in a Week 8 home matchup versus the Bears.