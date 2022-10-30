Prescott completed 21 of 27 passes for 250 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 49-29 win over the Bears. He added five rushes for 34 yards and an additional score.

Prescott opened the scoring with a seven-yard touchdown on the Cowboys' first offensive possession, and he also added a 25-yard scamper in the second quarter. Though Chicago didn't keep the game close enough to push Dallas into a pass-heavy approach, Prescott made strong use of his limited pass attempts by averaging 9.3 yards per attempt and tallying touchdowns of 21 and one yards. In two games since returning from a thumb injury, Prescott has combined to record 457 passing yards, three touchdowns and one interception.