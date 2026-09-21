Prescott completed 26 of 31 passes for 279 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions while rushing four times for 26 yards in the Cowboys' 37-20 win over the Commanders on Sunday.

Prescott's five incompletions and the two sacks he took were about the only blemishes on an otherwise outstanding performance. Prescott was clicking early and often with CeeDee Lamb, connecting with top wideout for eight of his completions and targeting him nine times overall for a total of 153 yards. Half of the veteran signal-caller's touchdown tosses went to the No. 1 wideout from three and 24 yards out, and Prescott hit Jake Ferguson from 10 and 12 yards for his other two scoring strikes. Despite a Week 1 loss to the Giants, Prescott's numbers have largely been above reproach, as he has a 73.8 percent completion rate and a 6:1 TD:INT heading into next Sunday's Week 3 home showdown against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens.