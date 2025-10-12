Prescott completed 25 of 34 passes for 261 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Panthers.

Prescott continued his excellent season, throwing for three or more touchdowns in his third straight game while also surpassing 250 passing yards for the fourth time in six contests on the campaign. He showed an ongoing strong connection with George Pickens, connecting with him for three gains of more than 30 yards, including scores from 45 and 34 yards away. Prescott's outlook could improve further in Week 7 due to the potential return of CeeDee Lamb (ankle), though Prescott has proven plenty capable of producing without one of his star pass catchers.