Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Expected to play Monday
Per Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told 105.3 The FAN on Tuesday that Prescott (ankle) is "going to be able to play" in Monday's game against the Cardinals.
Prescott suffered the injury in Sunday's blowout loss at Denver, but it doesn't appear as if it's anything too serious. Due to the deficit the team faced from the start Sunday, Prescott's usage went way up, as he completed 30 of 50 passes for 238 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. The Cowboys will likely provide an update on the quarterback's status on Week 3's injury report Thursday, but he's expected to be ready to go in Week 3.
