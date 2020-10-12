Prescott (ankle) has been given a four to six month recovery window and will be released from hospitalization Monday, Jane Slater of NFL Network reports.

Prescott's recovery timeframe sets him up to miss the remainder of the season after suffering a right ankle compound fracture and dislocation Sunday, for which he's since undergone successful surgery. Over five games in 2020, Prescott compiled 1,690 passing yards and a 9:3 TD:INT ratio, in addition to three rushing scores and a receiving touchdown. He'll now hand the reins over to Andy Dalton. The 27-year-old's anticipated rehab window hints at optimism that he could return for 2021 without major complications, though he doesn't yet have a contract with the Cowboys beyond this season.