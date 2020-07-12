Prescott and the Cowboys aren't close to agreeing on a long-term deal ahead of the July 15 deadline, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Prescott signed his $31.4 million franchise tag last month, which obligates him to show up for the start of training camp even if a long-term deal isn't reached by the looming deadline. The Cowboys have reportedly attempted to negotiate a five-year contract with Prescott, while the soon-to-be 27-year-old signal-caller has pursued a deal with an additional four years added on. The two sides now have just a handful of days to come to terms on a multi-year agreement before the franchise tag gets locked in, though Watkins notes that the "situation could change."