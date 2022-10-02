Prescott (thumb) is targeting Week 5's contest against the Rams as a return date, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Prescott reportedly resumed throwing the football last week, along with having the stitches removed from his surgically repaired right thumb. Cooper Rush will helm Dallas' offense for Sunday's divisional matchup against the Commanders, in any case, but barring any setbacks it sounds like the Cowboys' franchise quarterback could be back in action Week 5. Dallas will continue monitoring Prescott's status, however, and depending on his practice activity the team could still opt to take a cautious approach and delay his return until Week 6, when the team will face a key matchup against the Eagles.
