The Cowboys aren't yet ruling Prescott out from playing Week 6 against the Eagles, but he's still in the process of regaining strength in his surgically repaired right thumb and would need to make significant strides in the next week to have a chance at suiting up, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network report.

Cooper Rush will make his fourth consecutive start Sunday against the Rams while Prescott remains sidelined, and the former looks as though he could tentatively be in line for another start in Philadelphia unless the franchise quarterback's condition takes a dramatic turn for the better over the next several days. Upon undergoing surgery on his thumb Sept. 12, Prescott was projected to miss 4-to-6 weeks, so the game against Philadelphia would mark the midpoint of that recovery timeline. The Cowboys will likely have another update available for Prescott on Tuesday, when he's set to meet with a doctor as he aims to gain clearance to take part in more on-field work. Since getting surgery, Prescott has been able to do only light tosses with the football and is waiting for the swelling and soreness in his thumb to completely subside before he ramps up his throwing.